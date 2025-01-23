Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.72.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of BBY opened at $83.95 on Thursday. Best Buy has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $103.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.27%.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $6,049,258.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,442.20. The trade was a 42.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,524 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

