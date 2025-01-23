BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 495.36 ($6.10) and traded as high as GBX 504 ($6.20). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 498 ($6.13), with a volume of 713,322 shares changing hands.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 495.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 521.25. The company has a market cap of £957.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7,157.14 and a beta of 1.01.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s payout ratio is currently -48,571.43%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

The Company aims to provide a diversified investment in mining and metal assets worldwide, actively managed with the objective of maximising total returns. While the policy is to invest principally in quoted securities, the Company’s investment policy includes investing in royalties derived from the production of metals and minerals as well as physical metals.

