BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Evercore ISI raised BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $5,329,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,997,111.77. This represents a 37.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 20,266 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $698,569.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,656.02. This trade represents a 38.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,076 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

