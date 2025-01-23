Brokerages Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target at $363.93

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-three have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $361.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Guggenheim raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $260.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.80 and a 200 day moving average of $269.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.15 and a beta of 1.25. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $212.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $67,183.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,455.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $604,186.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,866,352.46. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,156 shares of company stock worth $8,955,473. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in MongoDB by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 178.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 621.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

