Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Buffalo Coal Corp. (CVE:BUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as low as C$0.01. Buffalo Coal shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 26,000 shares traded.

Buffalo Coal Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$7.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01.

Buffalo Coal Company Profile

Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining company in South Africa. It primarily focuses on the Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,513 hectares and Magdalena mine covering an area of approximately 1,844 hectares located in the Kwa-Zulu, Natal Province of South Africa.

