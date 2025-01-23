Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,231,422,000 after acquiring an additional 60,490 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,606,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,061,502,000 after purchasing an additional 198,230 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,988,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,081,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37,452 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,933,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,356,000 after purchasing an additional 178,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,767,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,472,000 after buying an additional 572,251 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS stock opened at $321.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.29 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.80. The firm has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.38, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.50.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total transaction of $969,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,158.04. The trade was a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $199,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,512,553.59. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,528,267. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

