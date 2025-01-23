Cambridge Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total value of $234,331.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,745.58. This trade represents a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $291,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,987.28. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $198.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.38. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.66 and a fifty-two week high of $202.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

