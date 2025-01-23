Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CP. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,945,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,474 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,869,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,403,000 after acquiring an additional 769,202 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth $63,179,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,010,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,132,000 after acquiring an additional 565,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,096,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after purchasing an additional 537,418 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3 EPS for the current year.

CP has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.