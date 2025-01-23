Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,848 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $50,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $50,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,840,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 26,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 197,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,184,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 631.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after buying an additional 39,464 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.72.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $235.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $235.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

