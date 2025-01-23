Capstone Capital LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capstone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.4% of Capstone Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capstone Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 30,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $147.07 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Melius Research lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.