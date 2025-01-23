China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and traded as low as $15.69. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 9,304 shares trading hands.

China Shenhua Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, analysts forecast that China Shenhua Energy Company Limited will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.