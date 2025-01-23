Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Boosted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 131.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $2,743,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 139,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 456.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 49,693 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Read acquired 1,100 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,584.10. The trade was a 78.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph James Longo sold 7,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total value of $874,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,976. This represents a 95.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 593,035 shares of company stock worth $62,282,808 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $106.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day moving average is $104.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.61.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

