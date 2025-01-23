Citigroup Begins Coverage on V2X (NYSE:VVX)

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s previous close.

VVX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of V2X in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V2X in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on V2X in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on V2X in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V2X presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

V2X stock opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.74. V2X has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 0.22%. V2X’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that V2X will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeremy John Nance sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $153,575.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,246.62. This trade represents a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of V2X by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,997,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,439,000 after acquiring an additional 439,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in V2X by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,741,000 after purchasing an additional 87,741 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in V2X by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 401,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,407,000 after purchasing an additional 121,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in V2X by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after buying an additional 29,869 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of V2X by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

