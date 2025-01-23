Citigroup Increases Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $54.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Griffin Securities lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9,241,140 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $5,427,346.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,160.34. This trade represents a 40.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,204.30. This represents a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,258 shares of company stock valued at $8,732,604 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 17.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

