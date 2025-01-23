Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.14% from the stock’s previous close.

LMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $695.00 to $590.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.73.

LMT opened at $499.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.51. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $1,270,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 105,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,067,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

