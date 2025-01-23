City of London (LON:CTY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 430.17 ($5.30) and traded as high as GBX 441 ($5.43). City of London shares last traded at GBX 438.50 ($5.40), with a volume of 640,378 shares changing hands.

City of London Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,733.54 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 430.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 432.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

City of London Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. City of London’s payout ratio is 8,400.00%.

About City of London

