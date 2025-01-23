Crane (NYSE:CR) Position Increased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

NYSE:CR opened at $161.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.46 and its 200-day moving average is $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12 month low of $110.49 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

