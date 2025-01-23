DBK Financial Counsel LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 84.7% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $235.01 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $235.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.73 and a 200-day moving average of $196.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.72.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

