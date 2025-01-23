Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Trimmed by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 94,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 59,086 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Devon Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 15,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 134,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.05. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

