Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3,477.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $33.22 and a one year high of $38.51. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

