Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3,386.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.54. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $44.61.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

