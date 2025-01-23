Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,150 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 242.7% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS GCOW opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

