Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 563 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $168.96 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,332,552.04. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,114,495.01. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,600 shares of company stock worth $34,186,128 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

