Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 18.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,142,000 after acquiring an additional 605,755 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,492,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,969,000 after purchasing an additional 102,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,073,000 after purchasing an additional 28,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,788,000 after purchasing an additional 297,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,159,000 after purchasing an additional 156,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $493.52 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $204.57 and a 12-month high of $510.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.24 billion, a PE ratio of 134.11 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $471.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.84.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $395.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.21.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

