Diversify Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.62. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

