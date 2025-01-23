Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,329 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,195 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11,313.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,317,000 after buying an additional 41,027,134 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in UBS Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,349,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,771,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,387 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 5,016,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,747 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,708,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,033 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,440,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of UBS opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

