Diversify Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PTC by 70.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of PTC by 95.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 473.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $1,075,298.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,344,221.91. The trade was a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total value of $2,054,398.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,091.56. This trade represents a 15.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,716 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.54.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $187.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.29 and its 200 day moving average is $183.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.30 and a twelve month high of $203.09.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

