Diversify Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2,350.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.68, for a total value of $1,358,966.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 529,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,893,869.92. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total value of $214,229.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,732.56. This represents a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,583 shares of company stock worth $19,241,974. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

IT opened at $524.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.91. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $411.15 and a 12-month high of $559.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $550.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gartner

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.