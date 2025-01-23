Diversify Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MGC opened at $219.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.57 and a 200 day moving average of $207.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.00 and a 12 month high of $220.49.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

