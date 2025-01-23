Diversify Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 72.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Clorox by 8.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.54.

Clorox Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $158.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.06 and a 200-day moving average of $157.10. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

