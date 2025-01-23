Diversify Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $83.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $85.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.26.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

