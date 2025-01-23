Diversify Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000.

IVOO opened at $110.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.84. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $115.71.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

