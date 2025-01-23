Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 781.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTD opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $287.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.80. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $42.67 and a 52-week high of $50.97.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

