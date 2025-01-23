Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in EPAM Systems by 181.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.84.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM stock opened at $235.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.61. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $119,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,604. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total transaction of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,890. This trade represents a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

