Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $280,000 Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1,088.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,561,000 after acquiring an additional 325,620 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 14,112.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 141,120 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 647,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,962,000 after purchasing an additional 104,096 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 617,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after buying an additional 102,101 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after buying an additional 58,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 2.0 %

STRL opened at $200.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $206.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.96 and a 200-day moving average of $150.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total transaction of $351,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,726.89. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

