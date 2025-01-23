Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $328,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Copart by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Copart stock opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.33. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.78.

Insider Activity

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $16,038,273.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,436,557 shares in the company, valued at $920,907,971.03. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 650,213 shares of company stock worth $39,199,813. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Copart

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.