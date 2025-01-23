Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 67.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 81,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 23.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.65%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

