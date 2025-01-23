Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $396,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 60.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 55,453 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 402,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,391,000 after purchasing an additional 130,272 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,503,000. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 55,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp cut shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.23.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE DUK opened at $108.86 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $90.09 and a 1-year high of $121.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.19. The company has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.84%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.