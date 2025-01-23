Diversify Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $64,371,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,343,000 after purchasing an additional 143,481 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,257 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 36.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,612,000 after buying an additional 109,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 189.9% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 161,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,841,000 after buying an additional 105,659 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Baird R W lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $349.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.56.

MEDP opened at $345.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.73 and a 200 day moving average of $356.13. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.76 and a fifty-two week high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

