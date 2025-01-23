Diversify Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 9,182 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $968,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $1,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,947,726.41. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,149. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 6.8 %

STX opened at $108.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $82.31 and a twelve month high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 75.20%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

