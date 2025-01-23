Diversify Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COO. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 144.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 191.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO opened at $95.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.17. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.76 and a 1 year high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

