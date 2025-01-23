Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,647 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in SEA by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 39,564,018 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,730,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295,590 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 35.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,971,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,559 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth approximately $587,544,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of SEA by 45.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $322,993,000 after buying an additional 1,408,314 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,521 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $283,543,000 after buying an additional 124,433 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE stock opened at $118.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 788.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. Sea Limited has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $119.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.88 and its 200 day moving average is $93.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. SEA’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Phillip Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEA

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.