Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 444 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 6,000.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $783.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $773.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $764.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $574.09 and a one year high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.