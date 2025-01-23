Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. LongView Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 6.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $222.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.89. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

