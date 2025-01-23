Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,486,977,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,859,000 after acquiring an additional 60,147 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,808,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,194,840,000 after acquiring an additional 124,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,788,000 after purchasing an additional 355,837 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,199,000 after purchasing an additional 165,631 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KKR opened at $161.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.01 and a 52 week high of $163.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $163.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Recommended Stories

