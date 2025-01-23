Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 320,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,746,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 557,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,716,000 after acquiring an additional 34,389 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 87,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000.
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance
BATS:MOAT opened at $95.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.07.
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Announces Dividend
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile
The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.
