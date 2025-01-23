Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 320,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,746,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 557,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,716,000 after acquiring an additional 34,389 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 87,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MOAT opened at $95.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.07.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.