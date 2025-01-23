Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,396 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.91 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.2804 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

