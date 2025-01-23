Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases 496 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,740,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762,226 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7,945.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,791,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,350,000 after buying an additional 4,732,374 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 237.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,377,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after buying an additional 2,376,668 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 34,543,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,337,000 after buying an additional 2,204,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,500,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,402,000 after buying an additional 1,778,268 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,296,950. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at $744,034.48. This trade represents a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

TEVA stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.