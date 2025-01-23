Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases 800 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $99.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average of $104.66. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

