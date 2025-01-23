Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases 92 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Elevance Health by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 16.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,763,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Elevance Health by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $390.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $386.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $90.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.21 and a 52-week high of $567.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.87.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

